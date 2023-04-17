Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,052 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

