Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,485 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

