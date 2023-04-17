Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.26 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,627 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.