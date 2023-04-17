Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.29 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $83.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

