Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.30 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 55,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $95.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

