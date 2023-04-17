Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Price Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 28.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

