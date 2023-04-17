Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,142 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

