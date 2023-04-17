Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 17,959 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,959 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

