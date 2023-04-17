JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,095 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

