JFG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

