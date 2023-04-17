Johnson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.55 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

