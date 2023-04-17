Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up 0.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 332.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $321.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.12. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $477.28.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

