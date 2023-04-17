Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $18.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

