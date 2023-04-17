Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 40,651 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $36,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.84 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

