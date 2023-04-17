Johnson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $45.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

