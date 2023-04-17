Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 159,848 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,848 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.