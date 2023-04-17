Johnson Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Super Group Limited has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

SGHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

