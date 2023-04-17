Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2023 guidance at $10.45-$10.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.45-10.65 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.03.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

