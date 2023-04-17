JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) to Underweight

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTNGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Cepton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CPTN stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.40. Cepton has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Cepton had a net margin of 126.33% and a negative return on equity of 432.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cepton will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cepton

In related news, CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,454,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,825,304.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,800 in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cepton by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cepton by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cepton by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 209,170 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

