JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 280

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.41) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.00.

BT Group stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

