JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Target Price to $16.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Navient Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 11.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. Research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile



Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

