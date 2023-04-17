Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $14.69 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. Julius Bär Gruppe’s payout ratio is presently 119.40%.

(Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.