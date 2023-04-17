Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 5.0 %
OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $14.69 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.
Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
