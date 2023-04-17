Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $71.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.44.
K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Kellogg Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg
In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
