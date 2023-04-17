Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

KELTF opened at $3.78 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

