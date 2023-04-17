Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 143.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,182 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

