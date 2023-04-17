Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

