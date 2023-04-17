Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

