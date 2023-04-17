Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 954 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

