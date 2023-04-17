Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.