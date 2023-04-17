Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $67.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

