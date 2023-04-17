Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

KMI opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

