Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

