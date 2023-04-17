Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,734,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

