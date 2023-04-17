KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

KLA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $367.80 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.