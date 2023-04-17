Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in March

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADRNY shares. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.59) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.98) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.57) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.67 ($34.43).

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at €33.59 ($36.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.45. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €24.80 ($26.96) and a twelve month high of €35.51 ($38.60).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.68 ($0.74) by €0.06 ($0.07). The business had revenue of €23.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €24.95 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

