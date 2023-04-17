Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.53 per share for the quarter. Lam Research has set its Q3 guidance at $5.75-7.25 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $5.75-$7.25 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5 %

Lam Research stock opened at $500.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.61 and its 200-day moving average is $456.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

