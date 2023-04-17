Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Up 44.5% in March

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,128,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 781,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,284.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCF opened at $166.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.22. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $106.43 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

