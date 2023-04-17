Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Endava Price Performance

DAVA stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $121.73.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

