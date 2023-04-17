Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $158.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.56.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.