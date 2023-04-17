Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 134.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 156.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 687,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153 in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $84.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $89.41.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

