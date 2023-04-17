Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $59.08 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.