Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,980 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. The company had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

