Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,500 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 201.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exponent Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $98.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

