Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $564,000 in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic
Symbotic Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of SYM opened at $27.94 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.28.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Symbotic Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
