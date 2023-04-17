Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $564,000 in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYM opened at $27.94 on Monday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

