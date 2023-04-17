Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $609,000 in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,527 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $773,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of VCYT opened at $21.93 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

