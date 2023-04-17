Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $660,000 in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

THRM opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

