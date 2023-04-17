Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $712,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LZB opened at $27.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

