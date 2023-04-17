Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Docebo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 549,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.65 and a beta of 1.62. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $50.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Docebo Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.