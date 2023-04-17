Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of HCI Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HCI Group by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HCI Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCI. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of HCI stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -24.88%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Articles

