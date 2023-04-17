Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in RPC in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 2,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Trading Down 1.2 %

RPC stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.77. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. RPC’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

